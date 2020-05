May 1 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC:

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCE THAT FIRST OF CONSIGNMENTS OF VENTILATORS HAS NOW ARRIVED IN UK

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - FIRST CONSIGNMENTS OF VENTILATORS WILL SHORTLY BE SHIPPED TO HOLDING AND DISTRIBUTION FACILITY MANAGED BY MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: