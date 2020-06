June 15 (Reuters) - Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC :

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - SHIPPED ANOTHER CONSIGNMENT OF VENTILATORS TO NHS AGAINST PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ORDERS, NOW HAVING DELIVERED TWO CONSIGNMENTS

* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE - HAS BEEN WORKING WITH ITS SUPPLIERS TO ENSURE DELIVERY AND EXPECTS FURTHER CONSIGNMENTS OVER FORTHCOMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: