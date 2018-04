BRIEF-Inspire Medical Systems Files For IPO Of Up To $86.3 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Inspire Medical Systems Inc:

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $86.3 MILLION - SEC FILING

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS INTENDS TO LIST ITS COMMON STOCK ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL “INSP.”

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES, STIFEL AND WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: [bit.ly/2qaKoxw]