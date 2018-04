BRIEF-Inspire Medical Systems Inc Sees IPO Of 5.0 Mln Shares Of Common Stock

April 23 (Reuters) - Inspire Medical Systems Inc:

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES IPO OF 5.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK TO BE PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $45 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO HIRE ADDITIONAL SALES AND MARKETING PERSONNEL

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $8 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES