BRIEF-Inspire Medical Systems Sees Q1 2020 Revenue Up 31 Percent

April 13 (Reuters) - Inspire Medical Systems Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP 31 PERCENT

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS - PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $21.3 MILLION, A 31% INCREASE FROM $16.3 MILLION

* INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS - PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 U.S. REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $19.3 MILLION, UP 34% OVER CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF OUR INSPIRE THERAPY PROCEDURES WERE POSTPONED BEGINNING IN SECOND WEEK OF MARCH

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, INSPIRE HAD APPROXIMATELY $142 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: