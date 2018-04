April 25 (Reuters) - Inspired Entertainment Inc:

* INSPIRED ANNOUNCES CONTENT DEAL WITH NOVOMATIC

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ITS GAMES CONTENT TO NOVOMATIC’S ITALIAN GAMING PLATFORM

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - AGREEMENT WITH NOVOMATIC EXTENDS TO 2022