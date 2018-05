BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment Announces Management Changes

May 2 (Reuters) - Inspired Entertainment Inc:

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - FORMATION OF OFFICE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - DEPARTURE OF LUKE ALVAREZ

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT - OFFICE TO CONSIST OF LORNE WEIL, BROOKS PIERCE, DANIEL SILVERS, STEWART BAKER

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT - ESTIMATES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR Q2 WILL BE ABOUT $37.5 MILLION, INCREASE OF ABOUT 33.5% OVER REVENUE FOR COMPARABLE PERIOD

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - LUKE ALVAREZ, PRESIDENT AND CEO, IS DEPARTING INSPIRED GROUP, UNDER TERMS BEING FINALIZED

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - BROOKS PIERCE NAMED CO'S PRESIDENT AND COO