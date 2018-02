Feb 23 (Reuters) - Inspired Entertainment Inc:

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC CEO LUKE ALVAREZ‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.8 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN A. LORNE WEIL'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.7 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2orEExW) Further company coverage: