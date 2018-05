BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment Sees Likely No Impact To Adj. Ebitda During FY 2018 As Timing Of Betting Limit Reduction Is Uncertain

May 21 (Reuters) - Inspired Entertainment Inc:

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT - ESTIMATES INITIAL, ANNUALIZED ADJUSTED. EBITDA REDUCTION IN FUTURE DUE TO BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION WILL BE ON ORDER OF £7-8 MILLION

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT-EXPECTS LIKELY NO IMPACT TO ADJUSTED. EBITDA DURING FY 2018 AS TIMING OF IMPLEMENTATION OF BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION IS UNCERTAIN

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT-POSSIBLE LITTLE/NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO ADJUSTED. EBITDA IN FISCAL 2019 AS TIMING OF BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION IMPLEMENTATION UNCERTAIN

* INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC - ADVERSE EFFECT OF BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION ON CASH FLOWS MAY BE MATERIALLY LESS THAN EFFECT ON CO'S ADJUSTED EBITDA