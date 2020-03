March 10 (Reuters) - InspireMD Inc:

* INSPIREMD ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 23 PERCENT TO $1.013 MILLION

* INSPIREMD - CO BELIEVES CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2019, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET ITS OPERATING REQUIREMENTS UNTIL THE END OF MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: