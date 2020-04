April 27 (Reuters) - InspireMD Inc:

* INSPIREMD INC - APPROVED A 50% DECREASE IN ANNUAL CASH COMPENSATION FOR NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS - SEC FILING

* INSPIREMD INC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR, SIGNED A WAIVER REDUCING HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY

* INSPIREMD INC - CFO CRAIG SHORE SIGNED A WAIVER REDUCING HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY