March 30 (Reuters) - Inspur International Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$203.1 MILLION, DOWN BY ABOUT 37.3%

* FY TURNOVER UP BY ABOUT 18.6% COMPARED TO HK$2.90 BILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY AFFECT CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF GROUP FOR FIRST HALF AND FULL YEAR OF 2020