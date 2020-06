BRIEF-Insr Insurance Group: Contemplated Private Placement

June 25 (Reuters) - Insr Insurance Group ASA:

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* HAS RETAINED CARNEGIE TO CONDUCT A CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 14,815,625 NEW SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO AROUND 10% OF OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT HAS BEEN SET TO NOK 3.75, RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 55.6 MILLION SUBJECT TO ALL SHARES BEING ISSUED

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE AND FURTHER INTENSIFY DIGITALISATION OF WHITE LABEL STRATEGY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE DIRECTED TOWARDS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, AS WELL AS OTHER NORWEGIAN AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS