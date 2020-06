BRIEF-Insr Insurance Group: NFSA Considers Withdrawing License To Operate

June 29 (Reuters) - Insr Insurance Group ASA:

* RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION WHERE NFSA CONSIDERS WITHDRAWING LICENSE TO OPERATE DUE TO UNRESOLVED RISK AND CONTROL ISSUES

* COMPANY IS IN PROCESS OF IMPLEMENTING A FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF GOVERNANCE, RISK AND CONTROL STRUCTURE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO INITIATE A STRATEGIC REVIEW TO EXPLORE ALTERNATIVES AVAILABLE TO COMPANY

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 25TH WILL NOT BE COMPLETED

* COMPANY REMAINS IN A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)