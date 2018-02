Feb 28 (Reuters) - INSR INSURANCE GROUP ASA:

* Q4 GROSS PREMIUM EARNED NOK 227.8 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 203.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOSS FROM CONTINUING. OPERATIONS NOK 150.2 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 30.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WHEN ALL STAFF REDUCTIONS TAKE EFFECT, NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES ARE DOWN 36% VERSUS SEPT 30 2017‍​

* SAYS EXPECTS CONTINUED PORTFOLIO GROWTH IN 2018

* TARGETS A GROSS COMBINED RATIO IN THE MEDIUM TERM OF 90-92%

* SAYS AND AIMS FOR LOW DOUBLE DIGIT PORTFOLIO GROWTH.