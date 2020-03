March 25 (Reuters) - Insr Insurance Group ASA:

* COVID-19 UPDATE - LIMITED IMPACT SEEN

* INSR IS ON TRACK TO MEET EQUITY ANALYST CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR Q1 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 10 MILLION NET LOSS (LOSS DUE TO SEASONAL VARIATIONS)

* HAVE SEEN LIMITED IMPACT ON OVERALL CLAIMS AND OPERATIONAL COSTS

* MAINTAIN ALL CRITICAL CUSTOMER FUNCTIONS AND EXPECT TO CONTINUE DOING SO GOING FORWARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)