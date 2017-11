BRIEF-Insr Insurance Q3 Net profit at NOK 12.0 million​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - INSR INSURANCE GROUP ASA:

* ‍TARGETS AROUND NOK 60 MILLION OF OPERATION COST SYNERGIES STEMMING FROM NEMI ACQUISITION.​

* ‍TARGETS ANNUAL SAVINGS ON CLAIMS FOR OWN ACCOUNT OF AROUND NOK 20 MILLION​

* ‍TARGETS A GROSS COMBINED RATIO IN MEDIUM TERM OF 90-92%​

* ‍EXPECTS CONTINUED PORTFOLIO GROWTH TOWARDS YEAR-END 2017.​

* Q3 GROSS COMBINED RATIO ‍​ 100.2 PERCENT VERSUS 122.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT NOK ‍​12.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 60.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)