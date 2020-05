May 14 (Reuters) - Insr Insurance Group ASA:

* Q1 PREMIUM EARNED FOR OWN ACCOUNT (NET) WAS NOK 187.9 MILLION (NOK 190.7 MILLION)

* Q1 NET RESULT FROM OPERATIONS WAS A LOSS OF NOK 22.8 MILLION (LOSS OF NOK 50.5 MILLION)

* Q1 TOTAL RESULT, INCL. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, WAS A LOSS OF NOK 26.6 MN (LOSS OF NOK 69.5 MN)

* Q1 GROSS LOSS RATIO WAS 82.8% (98.4%)