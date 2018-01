Jan 16 (Reuters) - INSTACART-

* INSTACART ACQUIRES UNATA

* INSTACART SAYS UNATA, WHOSE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN TORONTO , WILL BECOME AN INDEPENDENT SUBSIDIARY OF INSTACART, MAINTAINING ITS NAME AND BRAND​

* INSTACART SAYS CHRIS BRYSON, UNATA'S CEO, WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE​