BRIEF-Instacart Announces Plans To Bring On 300,000 New Shoppers

March 23 (Reuters) - INSTACART:

* INSTACART ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BRING ON 300,000 NEW PERSONAL SHOPPERS OVER THE NEXT 3 MONTHS

* INSTACART - IN LAST FEW WEEKS, ORDER VOLUME GREW BY MORE THAN 150% YOY, WITH AVERAGE CUSTOMER BASKET SIZE INCREASING BY 15%

* INSTACART SAYS IT EXPECTS TO SEE CONTINUED CUSTOMER DEMAND

* INSTACART - ALL CO’S PART-TIME EMPLOYEES NOW HAVE ACCESS TO SICK PAY, THAT CAN BE USED IF THEY ARE ABSENT FROM WORK DUE TO ILLNESS OR INJURY

* INSTACART SAYS IT EXTENDED PAY FOR PART-TIME EMPLOYEES & FULL-SERVICE SHOPPERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* INSTACART SAYS ALL SHOPPERS IN U.S. CAN NOW USE APPLE PAY OR GOOGLE PAY TO PAY AT THE REGISTER