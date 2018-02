Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* INSTACART SAYS IT IDENTIFIED A BUG RELATED TO PRODUCT UPDATES MADE AT 2017 END THAT IMPACTED SOME SHOPPERS’ ABILITY TO RECEIVE TIPS- BLOG

* INSTACART SAYS THE BUG THAT IMPACTED LESS THAN 1 PERCENT OF INSTACART ORDERS CAUSED SOME CUSTOMERS TO BE CHARGED SERVICE FEE DESPITE CHOOSING TO WAIVE IT Source text : bit.ly/2BN9OIf Further company coverage: [ ]