April 23 (Reuters) - Instacart:

* INSTACART - PLANS TO BRING ON AN ADDITIONAL 250,000 FULL-SERVICE SHOPPERS OVER NEXT TWO MONTHS

* INSTACART - OFFERING UP TO 14 DAYS OF PAY FOR FULL-SERVICE SHOPPER OR PART-TIME EMPLOYEE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19/PLACED IN QUARANTINE

* INSTACART - EXTENDING BONUSES FOR IN-STORE TEAMS UNTIL END OF COVID-19 CRISIS Source text for Eikon: