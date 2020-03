March 10 (Reuters) -

* INSTACART SAYS WILL OFFER UP TO 14 DAYS OF PAY FOR PART-TIME EMPLOYEES AND FULL-SERVICE SHOPPERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 - STATEMENT

* INSTACART SAYS ALL PART-TIME EMPLOYEES NOW HAVE ACCESS TO SICK PAY THAT CAN BE USED AS PAID TIME OFF IF THEY ARE ABSENT FROM WORK DUE TO ILLNESS

* INSTACART SAYS ALSO INTRODUCING NEW SICK PAY POLICY FOR ALL IN-STORE SHOPPERS NATIONALLY TO OFFER SUPPORT Source text : bit.ly/2Ivm1Ud