March 22 (Reuters) - Instagram:

* INSTAGRAM SAYS INTRODUCING CHANGES TO GIVE USERS MORE CONTROL OVER THEIR FEED

* INSTAGRAM SAYS TESTING A “NEW POSTS” BUTTON THAT LETS USERS CHOOSE WHEN THEY WANT TO REFRESH, RATHER THAN IT HAPPENING AUTOMATICALLY

* INSTAGRAM SAYS ALSO MAKING CHANGES TO ENSURE THAT NEWER POSTS ARE MORE LIKELY TO APPEAR FIRST IN FEED