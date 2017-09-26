FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Instagram says users will now see a new way to choose who can comment on posts‍​
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Instagram says users will now see a new way to choose who can comment on posts‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Instagram :

* Says starting 26 Sept, if user account is public, user will see a new way to choose who can comment on posts‍​

* Says whether user account is public or private, user will be able to block other accounts from commenting on posts‍​

* Says now expanding filter to block certain offensive comments to Arabic, French, German, and Portuguese

* Says if user sees someone going through "a difficult time or in need of support" during a live broadcast, user can report it anonymously Source text : (bit.ly/2whCNOI) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
