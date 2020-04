April 30 (Reuters) - Instal Krakow SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN APRIL CLIENTS WITHDREW FROM 4.6% INITIAL DEALS SIGNED IN Q1 CITING EPIDEMICS AS CAUSE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS DROP IN NEW PRELIMINARY AND DEVELOPMENT DEALS IN APRIL BY 52% Y/Y

* IF CURRENT SITUATION AND DROP IN SALES REVENUE AT SAME LEVEL CONTINUE FOR EXTENDED PERIOD CO’S Q2 AND FURTHER RESULTS MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)