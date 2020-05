BRIEF-Instalco Q1 EBIT Increases To SEK 120 Million

May 7 (Reuters) - Instalco AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1,676 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.22 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INSTALCO HAD A STRONG QUARTER, DESPITE DIFFICULT SITUATION WE FACE THROUGHOUT WORLD FROM COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 EBIT INCREASED TO SEK 120 (90) MILLION WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN EBITA MARGIN OF 7.1 (7.4) PERCENT.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONA CRISIS HAS NOT HIT CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION SECTOR QUITE AS HARD AS IT HAS OTHER SECTORS

* WE EXPECT THAT OUR CONTRACTS AND SERVICE WILL, IN SOME WAY, BE AFFECTED