Dec 29 (Reuters) - Installed Building Products Inc:

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF BLIND AMBITIONS LLC

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - ‍BLIND AMBITIONS ACQUISITION ADDS $9.4 MILLION OF ANNUAL REVENUE​

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - ALSO ‍ACQUIRED ALLPRO INSULATION CO​