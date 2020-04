April 28 (Reuters) - INSTALLUX SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 133.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 126.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO AGM ON 25 JUNE THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR FY 2019

* ON COVID-19: NOT IN A POSITION TO ASSESS POSSIBLE QUANTIFIED IMPACT