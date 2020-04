April 15 (Reuters) - INSTALLUX SA:

* COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS UPDATE

* DUE TO THESE UNCERTAINTIES, INSTALLUX GROUP SUSPENDS ITS OBJECTIVES UNTIL THE SITUATION IS CLARIFIED

* THANKS TO NON-EXISTENT DEBT AND CASH ACCUMULATED OVER THE YEARS, OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY TO GET THROUGH CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)