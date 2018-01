Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* JACK DORSEY TWEETS: INSTANT BUYING AND SELLING OF BITCOIN IS NOW AVAILABLE TO MOST CASH APP CUSTOMERS‍​ ‍​

* JACK DORSEY TWEETS: "WE SUPPORT BITCOIN BECAUSE WE SEE IT AS A LONG-TERM PATH TOWARDS GREATER FINANCIAL ACCESS FOR ALL. THIS IS A SMALL STEP." Source text: (bit.ly/2Et5kGb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)