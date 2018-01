BRIEF-Insteel Industries Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.42

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc:

* INSTEEL INDUSTRIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q1 SALES $97.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $94.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍CAPITAL OUTLAYS FOR FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL UP TO $21.0 MILLION​

* INSTEEL - ENCOURAGED BY IMPROVING DEMAND TRENDS DURING Q1 FOLLOWING WEAKNESS EXPERIENCED OVER SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2017

* - FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS WERE UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NARROWER SPREADS BETWEEN SELLING PRICES AND RAW MATERIAL COSTS

* INSTEEL INDUSTRIES - “‍AS WE MOVE INTO Q2, HOWEVER, WE EXPECT OUR RESULTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY USUAL WEATHER-RELATED SLOWDOWN IN CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY”

* INSTEEL INDUSTRIES - FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2018, LEADING INDICATORS FOR CONSTRUCTION SECTOR ARE SIGNALING CONTINUED GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: