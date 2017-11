Nov 6 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc:

* INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC SAYS ITS UNIT ‍INSTEEL WIRE PRODUCTS COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF ORTIZ ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC​