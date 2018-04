BRIEF-Instone Says Annual Report Delayed, FY Adj EBIT More Than 38 Mln Eur

April 16 (Reuters) - Instone Real Estate Group NV:

* SAYS PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT IS EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED ON 8 MAY 2018 INSTEAD OF 26 APRIL 2018

* SAYS REASON FOR POSTPONEMENT IS A LONG-TERM AND INTENSE TYING UP OF RESOURCES UNTIL COMPLETION OF PREPARATION OF COMPANY’S GOING PUBLIC ON REGULATED MARKET OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 200 MILLION

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED RESULT (EBIT) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR -11 MILLION

* SAYS ADJUSTED FOR ONE-OFFS CONSOLIDATED RESULT (EBIT) IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO MORE THAN EUR 38 MILLION