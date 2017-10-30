FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Instructure reports Q3 loss per share ‍$0.42​
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 8:18 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Instructure reports Q3 loss per share ‍$0.42​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Instructure Inc

* Instructure reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $156 million to $156.6 million

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.29

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $41 million to $41.6 million

* Instructure Inc qtrly ‍revenue $42.9 million versus $30.1 million ​

* Instructure Inc qtrly loss per share ‍$0.42​

* Instructure Inc qtrly ‍adj loss per share $0.27​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $40.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $41.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.