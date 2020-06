June 5 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp:

* INSULET CORP - RESUMED ITS PIVOTAL STUDY OF OMNIPOD

* INSULET CORP - PAUSED OMNIPOD STUDY, WHICH WAS ABOUT HALFWAY THROUGH COMPLETION, IN MARCH

* INSULET CORP - EXPECTS TO COMMERCIALIZE OMNIPOD, IN U.S. IN H1 OF 2021