April 16 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp:

* INSULET EXPANDS ITS U.S. FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR CURRENT USERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* INSULET CORP - UPON MEETING CERTAIN FINANCIAL CRITERIA, A CURRENT CUSTOMER MAY RECEIVE UP TO A SIX-MONTH SUPPLY OF PRODUCTS (60 PODS) FREE OF CHARGE