BRIEF-Insulet Provides Update On Pivotal Study Of Omnipod Horizon

March 2 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp:

* INSULET PROVIDES UPDATE ON PIVOTAL STUDY OF OMNIPOD HORIZON™

* INSULET - PLANS TO PAUSE PIVOTAL STUDY OF OMNIPOD HORIZON AUTOMATED GLUCOSE CONTROL SYSTEM TO CORRECT SOFTWARE ANOMALY

* INSULET - IDENTIFIED ANOMALY COULD RESULT IN SYSTEM USING AN INCORRECT GLUCOSE VALUE WHICH HAS POTENTIAL TO IMPACT INSULIN DELIVERY

* INSULET - ISSUE IS RARE, BUT BECAUSE OF POTENTIAL TO AFFECT INSULIN DELIVERY, COMPANY WILL PAUSE STUDY UNTIL ANOMALY IS CORRECTED

* INSULET - NO ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED DUE TO ISSUE WITH OMNIPOD INSULIN MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

* INSULET - EXPECTS UPDATED SOFTWARE WILL BE AVAILABLE BY END OF APRIL 2020

* INSULET - STUDY PAUSE WILL MODESTLY IMPACT TIMING OF BRINGING HORIZON TO MARKET, WHICH IS NOW ANTICIPATED TO HAPPEN IN EARLY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: