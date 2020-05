May 7 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp:

* INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE UP 19 TO 23 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE $198 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $189.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS FOR FY 2020, COMPANY IS GUIDING TO ABOUT 15% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, AT LOW END OF TOTAL COMPANY REVENUE GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: