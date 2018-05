BRIEF-Insulet Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.11

May 3 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp:

* INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 REVENUE $123.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $121.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION

* FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19, REVENUE VIEW $121.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S