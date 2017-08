BRIEF-Insulet reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp

* Insulet reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $109.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 21 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $440 million to $450 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insulet Corp - for quarter ending September 30, 2017, company is introducing revenue guidance in range of $112 to $116 million

* Q3 revenue view $110.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $436.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )