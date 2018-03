March 22 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd:

* IAG IS SEEKING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF $300 MILLION OF SUBORDINATED DEBT

* ‍SECURITIES WILL HAVE A NOTIONAL FACE VALUE OF $10,000 PER NOTE​

* RAISED SUBORDINATED DEBT EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS TIER 2 CAPITAL UNDER APRA’S CAPITAL ADEQUACY FRAMEWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: