BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group Posts HY Net Profit Attributable Of $551 Mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd:

* ‍GWP GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR OF ‘LOW SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH’ REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $‍8,272​ MILLION VERSUS $8,179 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO IAG SHAREHOLDERS UP 23.5 % TO$551 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 14.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍GROUP INCREASED ITS REPORTED MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 FROM 12.5-14.5% TO 13.75-15.75%​

* HY TOTAL GWP OF $5,834 MILLION REPRESENTED A 0.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING HALF YEAR