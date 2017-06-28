BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group raises reported margin guidance range for FY17

1 Min Read
June 28 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd
* IAG has raised its reported margin guidance range for fy17 from 10.5-12.5% to 13.5-15.5%
* Completed a preliminary review of prior period reserve releases for financial year ended 30 June 2017
* Preliminary review indicates an outcome equivalent to at least 5% of net earned premium
* "Other underlying assumptions behind IAG's FY17 reported margin guidance are unchanged"
* It remains IAG's long term expectation that reserve releases will represent around 1% of nep in any given year