FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group raises reported margin guidance range for FY17
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 12:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group raises reported margin guidance range for FY17

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd

* IAG has raised its reported margin guidance range for fy17 from 10.5-12.5% to 13.5-15.5%

* Completed a preliminary review of prior period reserve releases for financial year ended 30 June 2017​

* Preliminary review indicates an outcome equivalent to at least 5% of net earned premium​

* "Other underlying assumptions behind IAG's FY17 reported margin guidance are unchanged"

* It remains IAG's long term expectation that reserve releases will represent around 1% of nep in any given year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.