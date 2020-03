BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group Says FY20 Guidance Unchanged

March 30 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd:

* GUIDANCE UNCHANGED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE

* IAG WILL BOOK A NET PROFIT ON SALE OF ABOUT $310 MILLION IN SECOND HALF OF FY20

* COMPLETED SALE OF 26% INTEREST IN SBI GENERAL IN INDIA

* EMPLOYING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 400 PEOPLE IN CUSTOMER-FACING PARTS OF BUSINESS

* SINCE 31 DEC, INCURRED UNREALISED LOSS OF ABOUT $100 MILLION PRE-TAX, PREDOMINANTLY IN MARCH

* AS AT 27 MARCH, IAG'S CET1 RATIO ESTIMATED TO BE AT TOP END OF ITS TARGETED RANGE, OF 0.9 TO 1.1