March 23 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd:

* SUCCESSFULLY PRICED $350 MILLION OF SECURITIES UNDER WHOLESALE A$ SUBORDINATED DEBT OFFERING ANNOUNCED ON 22 MAR

* INSURANCE AUSTRALIA -ISSUE WILL PAY INVESTORS INTEREST QUARTERLY AT A FLOATING RATE EQUAL TO 3 MONTH BBSW PLUS A MARGIN OF 2.10% PER ANNUM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: