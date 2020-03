BRIEF-Insurance Carrier Temporarily Suspends Billing To Restaurants And Taverns Amid Growing Covid-19 Closings

March 17 (Reuters) - ICC Holdings Inc:

* INSURANCE CARRIER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS BILLING TO RESTAURANTS AND TAVERNS AMID GROWING COVID-19 CLOSINGS

* ICC HOLDINGS INC - WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL INSURANCE PREMIUM BILLING FOR 30 DAYS BEGINNING MARCH 20, 2020

* ICC HOLDINGS- HAS ACCESS TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES TO COVER SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS, ANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL NEEDS IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ICC - FINANCIAL POSITION CONTINUES TO BE STRONG & SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDITY WITH ABOUT $94 MILLION OF FIXED INCOME INVESTMENT SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 13, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: