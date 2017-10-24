FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 2:33 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Insurance Income Strategies files for ipo of up to $57.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Insurance Income Strategies Ltd

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd files for IPO of up to $57.5 million - sec filing‍​

* ‍insurance Income Strategies says intends to apply to list common shares on NYSE American under the symbol “ILS”

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co is the underwriter to the IPO

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2gzLtKc

