Feb 9 (Reuters) - American International Group:

* CEO SAYS INSURER WILL BE “A PREDICTABLE BUYER OF REINSURANCE” IN FUTURE - CONF CALL

* CFO EXPECTS ADJUSTED TAX RATE FOR 2018 OF ABOUT 21 PERCENT TO 22 PERCENT FOR 2018

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS CASH RETURNS IN HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE FROM VALIDUS HOLDINGS ACQUISITION

* EXEC EXPECTS 2018 PREMIUM VOLUME TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT WITH 2017 LEVELS

* EXEC SAYS WILL TAKE A “MORE STRATEGIC APPROACH TO REINSURANCE” INVOLVING SMALLER NET LINES IN PROPERTY, CASUALTY

* EXEC SAYS TAX RATE CHANGE DOES NOT AFFECT FOREIGN TAX CREDITS, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FULLY USE BEFORE THEY EXPIRE

* EXEC EXPECTS 2018 NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR CORE INSURANCE BUSINESSES AND LEGACY PORTFOLIOS TO BE ABOUT $13 BILLION, ASSUMING 6 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT RETURNS