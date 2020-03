BRIEF-Insurer Just Group CEO -reviewing credit investments after recent market moves

March 12 (Reuters) - Just Group PLC:

* CEO DAVID RICHARDSON SAYS ~REVIEWING CREDIT INVESTMENTS AFTER RECENT MARKET MOVES, 99% OF CREDIT PORTFOLIO IS INVESTMENT GRADE

* CEO DAVID RICHARDSON SAYS ~IF UK GOVERNMENT REQUIRES SOCIAL DISTANCING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, DEMAND FOR INDIVIDUAL ANNUITIES LIKELY TO FALL AS CUSTOMERS UNABLE TO MEET ADVISERS

* CEO DAVID RICHARDSON SAYS ~EXPECTS CAPITAL RATIO TO GRADUALLY INCREASE, HAS NO EQUITY EXPOSURE AND HAD NO CHANGE TO END-2019 141% RATIO FROM RECENT MARKET MOVES

* CEO DAVID RICHARDSON SAYS ~WOULD CONSIDER ALL OPTIONS ON OWNERSHIP OF COMPANY TO MAXIMISE SHAREHOLDER VALUE